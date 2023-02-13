Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Livestock grazing is preventing the return of rainforests to the UK and Ireland

By Emma Garnett, Researcher in the Health Behaviours Team, University of Oxford
Share this article
A few years back, the president of the National Farmers’ Union of England and Wales wrote a defence of the meat industry after a BBC documentary criticised its environmental impact. “British farmers do not clear rainforest to make way for beef and lamb production,” she wrote. “British meat does not come from the ashes of the Amazon.”

Many believe this but unfortunately it isn’t quite true. For one thing, livestock production in the UK and Ireland…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the Middle Ages' female doctors were consigned to oblivion
~ View from The Hill: Dutton apologises for missing Apology's symbolism but how will he see the Voice's symbolism?
~ Cambodia: Shuttering ‘Voice of Democracy’ outlet is attempt to slam door on independent media
~ The fight between Tate Modern and its wealthy neighbours reveals the gentrification of the skies
~ Psychopaths: why they've thrived through evolutionary history – and how that may change
~ Changes to temporary protection visas are a welcome development – and they won't encourage people smugglers
~ In Turkey, the state resorts to censorship majeure
~ Libya/US: Rights Concerns in Lockerbie Suspect’s Extradition
~ Philippines: Next Steps for ICC Probe of Duterte-Era Killings
~ Nobody can predict earthquakes, but we can forecast them. Here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter