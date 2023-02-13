Tolerance.ca
Psychopaths: why they've thrived through evolutionary history – and how that may change

By Jonathan R Goodman, Researcher, Human Evolutionary Studies, University of Cambridge
When you start to notice them, psychopaths seem to be everywhere. This is especially true of people in powerful places. By one estimate, as many as 20% of business leaders have “clinically relevant levels” of psychopathic tendencies – despite the fact as little as 1% of the general population are considered psychopaths. Psychopaths are characterised by shallow emotions, a lack of empathy, immorality, anti-social behaviour and,…The Conversation


© The Conversation
