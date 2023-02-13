Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Turkey, the state resorts to censorship majeure

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
Rocked by a devastating earthquake, citizens in Turkey now have to also deal with censorship measures imposed by the state amid an outcry of public criticism.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the Middle Ages' female doctors were consigned to oblivion
~ View from The Hill: Dutton apologises for missing Apology's symbolism but how will he see the Voice's symbolism?
~ Cambodia: Shuttering ‘Voice of Democracy’ outlet is attempt to slam door on independent media
~ The fight between Tate Modern and its wealthy neighbours reveals the gentrification of the skies
~ Livestock grazing is preventing the return of rainforests to the UK and Ireland
~ Psychopaths: why they've thrived through evolutionary history – and how that may change
~ Changes to temporary protection visas are a welcome development – and they won't encourage people smugglers
~ Libya/US: Rights Concerns in Lockerbie Suspect’s Extradition
~ Philippines: Next Steps for ICC Probe of Duterte-Era Killings
~ Nobody can predict earthquakes, but we can forecast them. Here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter