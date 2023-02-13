Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Libya/US: Rights Concerns in Lockerbie Suspect’s Extradition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A police officer walks by the wreckage of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie, Scotland where it lay after a bomb aboard exploded, killing a total of 270 people, December 21, 1988.  © 1988 AP Photo/Martin Cleaver (Washington, DC) – United States and Libyan authorities should clarify the legal basis for the abusive arrest and subsequent extradition to the US of a Libyan suspect in the 1988 deadly airplane bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland, Human Rights Watch said today. US authorities on December 12, 2022, announced that they had custody of and intended…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
