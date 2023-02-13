Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Next Steps for ICC Probe of Duterte-Era Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protesters march outside Malacanang palace in Manila, Philippines, June 30, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Aaron Favila (Manila) – A three-judge panel of the International Criminal Court (ICC) decided on January 26, 2023 to authorize the court’s prosecutor to resume his investigation in the Philippines, advancing accountability for extrajudicial killings in the country, Human Rights Watch said after releasing a question-and-answer document on the decision today. The Philippine government appealed the decision on February 3. “The ICC judges’ decision to greenlight the prosecutor’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the Middle Ages' female doctors were consigned to oblivion
~ View from The Hill: Dutton apologises for missing Apology's symbolism but how will he see the Voice's symbolism?
~ Cambodia: Shuttering ‘Voice of Democracy’ outlet is attempt to slam door on independent media
~ The fight between Tate Modern and its wealthy neighbours reveals the gentrification of the skies
~ Livestock grazing is preventing the return of rainforests to the UK and Ireland
~ Psychopaths: why they've thrived through evolutionary history – and how that may change
~ Changes to temporary protection visas are a welcome development – and they won't encourage people smugglers
~ In Turkey, the state resorts to censorship majeure
~ Libya/US: Rights Concerns in Lockerbie Suspect’s Extradition
~ Nobody can predict earthquakes, but we can forecast them. Here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter