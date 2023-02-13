Australia is lagging when it comes to employing people with disability – quotas for disability services could be a start
By Damian Mellifont, Honorary Postdoctoral Fellow, Centre for Disability Research and Policy, University of Sydney
Jennifer Smith-Merry, Director, Centre for Disability Research and Policy, University of Sydney
Kim Bulkeley, Research Fellow, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine & Health, University of Sydney
Australia is lagging behind other countries when it comes to employing people with disability.
A gulf exists between the employment rates of working-aged Australians with and without disability. The gap here is 32%, much higher than countries such as Sweden (9.5%), Finland (12.4%), France…
