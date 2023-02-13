Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is lagging when it comes to employing people with disability – quotas for disability services could be a start

By Damian Mellifont, Honorary Postdoctoral Fellow, Centre for Disability Research and Policy, University of Sydney
Jennifer Smith-Merry, Director, Centre for Disability Research and Policy, University of Sydney
Kim Bulkeley, Research Fellow, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine & Health, University of Sydney
Share this article
Australia is lagging behind other countries when it comes to employing people with disability.

A gulf exists between the employment rates of working-aged Australians with and without disability. The gap here is 32%, much higher than countries such as Sweden (9.5%), Finland (12.4%), France…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nobody can predict earthquakes, but we can forecast them. Here's how
~ There are 60,000 Chinese-made surveillance systems in Australia – how concerned should we be?
~ Electric utes can now power the weekend – and the work week
~ What do the NAPLAN test changes mean for schools and students?
~ ChatGPT is confronting, but humans have always adapted to new technology – ask the Mesopotamians, who invented writing
~ What the sci-fi blockbuster Wandering Earth II can teach us about China's global and local aspirations
~ Mark Scott appointed Chair of The Conversation Media Group
~ News Corp's job cuts cast a shadow over the future of its newspapers
~ AKA: slain South African rapper was a once-in-a-generation pop culture sensation
~ Flood warning: NZ's critical infrastructure is too important to fail – greater resilience is urgently needed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter