What the sci-fi blockbuster Wandering Earth II can teach us about China's global and local aspirations
By Yimin Xu, Ph.D student at School of Humanities & Language, Faculty of Arts, Design & Architecture, UNSW Sydney
Guangyi Pan, PhD candidate, UNSW Sydney
A prequel to the 2019 film Wandering Earth, the Chinese blockbuster hit Wandering Earth II opens on a futuristic dystopia where the dying Sun is about to explode and engulf Earth.
A survival strategy is proposed: the Wandering Earth Project will build giant engines and use them to propel Earth away from the Sun.
Amid a global crisis, China rises to save the world. Western countries descend into chaos. Using state-of-the-art made-in-China technologies, China carries out the Wandering Earth Project – disregarding the cost of lives lost.
Now released globally,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 12, 2023