A mega port in India threatens the survival of the largest turtles on Earth

By Divya Narain, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
In a remote archipelago at the southernmost tip of India lies the Great Nicobar Island. This pristine ecosystem is a globally important nesting site of the largest turtles on Earth – leatherback turtles. But now, the site is threatened by a massive infrastructure plan.

The Indian government recently granted key approvals for an international container port on the island, which may prevent leatherback turtles from reaching their…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
