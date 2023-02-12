African researchers are ready to share more work openly – now policy must make it possible
By Lara Skelly, Open Research Manager: Data & Methods, Loughborough University
Elisha Chiware, Library Director and Associate Professor, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Librarians are the curators of creativity. They collect success stories and share it with the world. Traditionally, the success was from published authors, which libraries shared with the local community. More recently, the model has been flipped: libraries have started to collect from the local community to share with everyone.
In academic libraries, this is best seen in the work of repository librarians. They collect not only the published output of researchers but also all the digital ephemera that might be created through the research process: the data, the software, the code.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 12, 2023