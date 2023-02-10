Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Should Stop Scapegoating Migrants

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man shows a portrait of Wilmer Tulul in Tzucubal, Guatemala. Wilmer and his cousin Pascual, both 13, were among the dead discovered inside a tractor-trailer near auto salvage yards on the edge of San Antonio, Texas, in what is believed to be the nation's deadliest smuggling episode on the U.S.-Mexico border, June 29, 2022. © 2022 Moises Castillo/AP Photo US President Joe Biden and members of the House of Representatives repeatedly scapegoated migrants during both this week’s presidential State of the Union address and during a hearing on the US-Mexico border held…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
