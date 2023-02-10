Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines: why the UK needs to rethink its decision to stop boosters for young and healthy people

By Stephen Griffin, Associate Professor of Viral Oncology, University of Leeds
The UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recently recommended that the current autumn booster campaign, offering additional COVID vaccine doses to higher-risk groups, including people with certain medical conditions and those aged over 50, will end on February 12.

Vulnerable groups will be offered…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
