Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Draft Law Threatens Civil Society Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Representatives of Mozambican civil society groups meet in Inhambane city to discuss the draft law on nonprofit organizations, on February 10, 2023. © 2023 Cesc (Johannesburg) – Mozambique authorities should withdraw a draft law on nonprofit organizations that would undermine the work of civil society groups and the right to freedom of association in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. The government says the Draft Law on the Creation, Organization, and Operation of Nonprofit Organizations is intended to counter money laundering and terrorist financing as its…


© Human Rights Watch
