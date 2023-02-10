Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Perils of Journalism in Cameroon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Martinez Zogo, left, and Jean Jacques Ola Bebe, right.  © 2019 Martinez Zogo and Jean Jacques Ola Bebe The details of Martinez Zogo’s death are gruesome. His body was found in Soa, a suburb of the Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé, on January 22, 2023. It showed signs consistent with severe torture, including electric shocks. The government released a statement saying he had “endured significant bodily harm.” When an investigative journalist is violently murdered anywhere, alarm bells should ring and Zogo’s murder was met with widespread condemnation, in and outside of Cameroon.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
