Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burt Bacharach created music for all the ways men fall in love

By Stephen Downes, Chair of Department of Music, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
American composer Burt Bacharach, who has died at the age of 94, is arguably one the greatest songwriters of all time. With hits going back to the 1950s, Bacharach continued working until the age of 92.

Together with lyricist Hal David, Bacharach created some of the most affecting, subtle and poignant songs of the second half of the 20th century. Within the best of them, you can hear an array of intricate characterisations, moving between the intimate and provocative, between easy listening and the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkey-Syria earthquake: Assad blames west as agencies struggle to get aid to his desperate people
~ How video evidence is presented in court can hold sway in cases like the beating death of Tyre Nichols
~ Why is a love poem full of sex in the Bible? Readers have been struggling with the Song of Songs for 2,000 years
~ Cancer evolution is mathematical – how random processes and epigenetics can explain why tumor cells shape-shift, metastasize and resist treatments
~ A nagging cough can hang on for weeks or months following a respiratory illness – and there is precious little you can do about it
~ Use of psychedelics to treat PTSD, OCD, depression and chronic pain – a researcher discusses recent trials, possible risks
~ Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
~ What are stock buybacks? A finance professor explains why President Biden wants to raise the tax on this controversial use of corporate capital
~ A boon for sports fandom or a looming mental health crisis? 5 essential reads on the effects of legal sports betting
~ Tanzania has ditched school rankings. It should replace them with something more useful
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter