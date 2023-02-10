Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Use of psychedelics to treat PTSD, OCD, depression and chronic pain – a researcher discusses recent trials, possible risks

By Jennifer Mitchell, Professor of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco
Share this article
New research is exploring whether psychedelic drugs, taken under strict medical supervision, might help in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. SciLine interviewed Dr. Jennifer Mitchell – a professor in the Departments of Neurology and Psychiatry & Behavioral Science in the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco – to discuss what scientists have found so far about the effectiveness of these drugs in treating these disorders and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burt Bacharach created music for all the ways men fall in love
~ Turkey-Syria earthquake: Assad blames west as agencies struggle to get aid to his desperate people
~ How video evidence is presented in court can hold sway in cases like the beating death of Tyre Nichols
~ Why is a love poem full of sex in the Bible? Readers have been struggling with the Song of Songs for 2,000 years
~ Cancer evolution is mathematical – how random processes and epigenetics can explain why tumor cells shape-shift, metastasize and resist treatments
~ A nagging cough can hang on for weeks or months following a respiratory illness – and there is precious little you can do about it
~ Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
~ What are stock buybacks? A finance professor explains why President Biden wants to raise the tax on this controversial use of corporate capital
~ A boon for sports fandom or a looming mental health crisis? 5 essential reads on the effects of legal sports betting
~ Tanzania has ditched school rankings. It should replace them with something more useful
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS