Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why have so many earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria?

By Romain Jolivet, Professeur des Universités, École normale supérieure (ENS) – PSL
Laurent Jolivet, Professeur, Sorbonne Université
Share this article
Earthquakes in Syria and Turkey are common, but the magnitude 7.8 that shook the region on 6 February at 4:17am local time is clearly impressive. To find earthquakes this strong on this particular fault, we would have to go back to the year 1114.

Ten minutes after the strongest earthquake, an aftershock of magnitude 6.7 struck near the epicentre. “Aftershocks” are earthquakes that occur after every major earthquake, and their statistical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Parks versus people? Challenges facing the South African capital's greening efforts
~ Church of England to explore gender-neutral terms for God – women clergy's suggestions for replacing 'Our Father'
~ 'Love languages' might help you understand your partner – but it's not exactly science
~ Sylvia Plath's famous collection Ariel is far darker than she envisaged
~ Harassment of woman referee at Rwandan football match highlights challenges for women officials
~ Biodynamic agripreneurs are set to trigger an organic farming trend in Nepal
~ Uganda's army court defies ruling to stop trying civilians
~ Radio in South Africa turns 100 – and collides with podcasting and streaming
~ Henry Kissinger at 100: history will judge the former US secretary of state's southern African interventions to be a failure
~ UK/EU: Investigate, Sanction Visiting Xinjiang Official
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter