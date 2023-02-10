Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Harassment of woman referee at Rwandan football match highlights challenges for women officials

By Richard Wanjohi
Share this article
Women referees in football, who have been making history while officiating the biggest sport, have not had it easy in delivering their calls. Will they change the face of refereeing?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why have so many earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria?
~ Parks versus people? Challenges facing the South African capital's greening efforts
~ Church of England to explore gender-neutral terms for God – women clergy's suggestions for replacing 'Our Father'
~ 'Love languages' might help you understand your partner – but it's not exactly science
~ Sylvia Plath's famous collection Ariel is far darker than she envisaged
~ Biodynamic agripreneurs are set to trigger an organic farming trend in Nepal
~ Uganda's army court defies ruling to stop trying civilians
~ Radio in South Africa turns 100 – and collides with podcasting and streaming
~ Henry Kissinger at 100: history will judge the former US secretary of state's southern African interventions to be a failure
~ UK/EU: Investigate, Sanction Visiting Xinjiang Official
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter