Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Radio in South Africa turns 100 – and collides with podcasting and streaming

By Sisanda Nkoala, Senior Lecturer, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
This year marks 100 years since radio was introduced in South Africa, through “the first experimental broadcast at the Railway Headquarters in Johannesburg” on 18 December 1923.

A century on, up to 94% of South Africans over the age of 15 confirmed in a recent survey that they owned a radio set in one form or other.…The Conversation


