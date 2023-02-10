Henry Kissinger at 100: history will judge the former US secretary of state's southern African interventions to be a failure
By Peter Vale, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship and Visiting Professor of International Relations, Federal University of Santa Maria, Brazil, University of Pretoria
He failed to understand that the struggle for justice and freedom in southern Africa was changing the world - and diplomacy itself.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 10, 2023