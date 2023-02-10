Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Henry Kissinger at 100: history will judge the former US secretary of state's southern African interventions to be a failure

By Peter Vale, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship and Visiting Professor of International Relations, Federal University of Santa Maria, Brazil, University of Pretoria
Share this article
He failed to understand that the struggle for justice and freedom in southern Africa was changing the world - and diplomacy itself.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Radio in South Africa turns 100 – and collides with podcasting and streaming
~ UK/EU: Investigate, Sanction Visiting Xinjiang Official
~ Six reasons to take up yoga during pregnancy
~ TikTok 'mascara' trend: young people have used codes to talk about sex for generations
~ RBA's latest forecasts are grim. Here are 5 reasons why
~ Is my medicine making me feel hotter this summer? 5 reasons why
~ Here's some context missing from the Mparntwe Alice Springs 'crime wave' reporting
~ Patrick Mahomes injury: An ankle surgeon explains what a high ankle sprain is and how it might affect Mahomes in the Super Bowl
~ Why a shift to basing vehicle registration fees on emissions matters for Australia
~ Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter