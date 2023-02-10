Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK/EU: Investigate, Sanction Visiting Xinjiang Official

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The perimeter wall of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang region, April 23, 2021. © 2021 Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo (London) – The UK government and European Union should investigate and appropriately sanction rather than meet with a visiting top Chinese official from Xinjiang, where crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims are rampant, Human Rights Watch said today. Erkin Tuniyaz, the Chinese Communist Party deputy secretary in Xinjiang and chairman of the Xinjiang government, is slated to meet with UK…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Six reasons to take up yoga during pregnancy
~ TikTok 'mascara' trend: young people have used codes to talk about sex for generations
~ RBA's latest forecasts are grim. Here are 5 reasons why
~ Is my medicine making me feel hotter this summer? 5 reasons why
~ Here's some context missing from the Mparntwe Alice Springs 'crime wave' reporting
~ Patrick Mahomes injury: An ankle surgeon explains what a high ankle sprain is and how it might affect Mahomes in the Super Bowl
~ Why a shift to basing vehicle registration fees on emissions matters for Australia
~ Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?
~ Health-care worker strikes in the United Kingdom: Are there lessons for Canada’s health crisis?
~ 'You can love something deep inside your heart and there is nothing wrong with it': why we still love The Room, 20 years on
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter