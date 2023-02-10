Tolerance.ca
Six reasons to take up yoga during pregnancy

By Anjali Raj Westwood, Lecturer, Graduate School of Healthcare Management, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
While you may need to modify your exercise routine slightly during pregnancy, physical activity is safe, and in fact recommended, when you’re expecting a baby.

One option you might consider is prenatal yoga. Yoga is suitable even for women who don’t tend to do a lot of exercise.

Yoga is an ancient practice from India involving movement, meditation and breathing techniques to promote mental and physical wellbeing.…The Conversation


© The Conversation
