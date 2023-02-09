Here's some context missing from the Mparntwe Alice Springs 'crime wave' reporting
By Chay Brown, Research and Partnerships Manager, The Equality Institute, & Postdoctoral fellow, Australian National University
Connie Shaw, Co-cooridinator of the Tangentyere Youth Safety Group, and Northern Territory Aboriginal domestic, family, and sexual violence advisory group, Indigenous Knowledge
Kayla Glynn-Braun, Director of Her Story, project coordinator at The Equality Institute, lead on U Right Sis? project, Indigenous Knowledge
Shirleen Campbell, Co-coordinator of Tangentyere Women’s Family Safety Group, Indigenous Knowledge
Some reporting on Mparntwe/Alice Springs has perpetuated racial stereotypes, causing emotional harm for First Nations people. This article debunks the myths we keep seeing in the media.
© The Conversation
