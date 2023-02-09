Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The NZ pilot held hostage in West Papua is the pawn in a conflict only real international engagement can resolve

By Camellia Webb-Gannon, Lecturer, University of Wollongong
The kidnapping of Phil Mehrtens is a sign the West Papuan independence movement is again becoming desperate to attract international attention, following decades of violent human rights abuses.The Conversation


