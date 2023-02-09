Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

222 people forcibly expelled from Nicaragua

By Amnesty International
In response to the expulsion of 222 people, previously arbitrarily detained in Nicaragua, to the United States, Erika-Guevara Rosas, Americas Director at Amnesty International, said:   “While we share our excitement at the fact that those removed to the United States are no longer behind bars in Nicaragua, we are shocked and saddened that their detention […] The post 222 people forcibly expelled from Nicaragua appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


