We found 2.9-million-year-old stone tools used to butcher ancient hippos – but likely not by our ancestors
By Julien Louys, Deputy Director, Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, Griffith University
Thomas Plummer, Professor, Anthropology Department, Queens College, CUNY
On the shores of Lake Victoria in Kenya, a short valley extends south towards the looming Mount Homa. From it have emerged some of the oldest-known stone tools used to butcher large animals, as well as the oldest remains of one of our early cousins, Paranthropus – a genus we think co-existed with our direct ancestors.
Similar tool and fossil discoveries…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 9, 2023