Human Rights Observatory

No Clarity Over Journalist’s Death in Rwanda

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  John Williams Ntwali © 2017 Facebook Three weeks after the suspicious death of John Williams Ntwali, one of Rwanda’s last remaining independent investigative journalists, Rwandan authorities have failed to ensure a credible, transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death. Instead, they have followed their well-honed strategy of obstructing investigations, evading questions, and deflecting attention. On Tuesday, journalists were called to hear a court’s verdict against the driver involved in the alleged car accident that reportedly took Ntwali’s life.…


© Human Rights Watch -
