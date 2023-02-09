Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ouster of Anti-LGBT Official in Japan Should Prompt Reform

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prime Minister Fumio Kishida apologizes for discriminatory remarks about the LGBT community by his former executive secretary at the House of Representatives, in Tokyo, on February 8, 2023.  © 2023 The Yomiuri Shimbun/ AP Images Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week dismissed one of his aides for making disparaging remarks about same-sex relationships. The official, Masayoshi Arai, had said that he “doesn’t even want to look” at same-sex couples and would “not want to live next door” to them. Kishida apologized for his aide’s comments, saying, “The remarks…


© Human Rights Watch -
