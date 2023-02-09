Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyoncé is not the most commercially successful artist of our age but she might be one of the most culturally significant

By Adrian York, Senior Lecturer in Commercial Music Performance, University of Westminster
Share this article
There is always a flurry of media excitement at this time of year surrounding the Grammys, the American music business’s peer-recognised music awards delivered by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
But away from the gossip about who deserved to win, the outfits on display and the racial and gender politics surrounding the awards, this year there is one thing that stands out. In 2023, Beyoncé won the Grammy for best dance/electronic album and in the process became…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hungary Court Closes Door on Transgender Legal Recognition
~ No Clarity Over Journalist’s Death in Rwanda
~ Ouster of Anti-LGBT Official in Japan Should Prompt Reform
~ Rights expert urges Italy to stop criminalizing activists saving migrant lives at sea
~ Why taxing cow burps isn’t the best climate solution
~ Happy Valley: the art of Sally Wainwright's perfect TV ending
~ Women Talking – a radical film that reimagines how cinema can be made
~ Earth has lost one-fifth of its wetlands since 1700 – but most could still be saved
~ Lack of diversity in clinical trials is leaving women and patients of color behind and harming the future of medicine
~ Light pollution has cut humanity's ancient connection with the stars – but we can restore it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter