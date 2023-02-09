Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Earth has lost one-fifth of its wetlands since 1700 – but most could still be saved

By Christian Dunn, Senior Lecturer in Natural Sciences, Bangor University
Share this article
Like so many of the planet’s natural habitats, wetlands have been systematically destroyed over the past 300 years. Bogs, fens, marshes and swamps have disappeared from maps and memory, having been drained, dug up and built on.

Being close to a reliable source of water and generally flat, wetlands were always prime targets for building towns and farms. Draining their waterlogged soils has produced some of the most fertile farmland available.

But wetlands also offer some of the best natural solutions to modern crises. They can clean water by removing and filtering pollutants,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hungary Court Closes Door on Transgender Legal Recognition
~ No Clarity Over Journalist’s Death in Rwanda
~ Ouster of Anti-LGBT Official in Japan Should Prompt Reform
~ Rights expert urges Italy to stop criminalizing activists saving migrant lives at sea
~ Why taxing cow burps isn’t the best climate solution
~ Beyoncé is not the most commercially successful artist of our age but she might be one of the most culturally significant
~ Happy Valley: the art of Sally Wainwright's perfect TV ending
~ Women Talking – a radical film that reimagines how cinema can be made
~ Lack of diversity in clinical trials is leaving women and patients of color behind and harming the future of medicine
~ Light pollution has cut humanity's ancient connection with the stars – but we can restore it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter