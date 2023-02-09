Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Aston byelection will test Peter Dutton's ability to campaign on Victoria's tough terrain

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
The Melbourne outer suburban seat of Aston, set for a byelection after former Liberal minister Alan Tudge’s resignation, has already made its mark on history.

The Howard government was on the ropes in 2001 when Aston’s then Liberal MP, Peter Nugent, died suddenly of a heart attack. The July byelection was hard-fought but the Liberals hung on. There were other, more important, events on the road to John Howard’s November election win, but the Aston victory has gone down in the narrative as a crucial turning point.

Now Peter Dutton faces his own Aston test, which comes with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: Florida Judges Block Youth Abortion Access
~ Global supply chains are devouring what's left of Earth's unspoilt forests
~ Seven ways to protect your health when cooking with gas
~ Want to avoid heated arguments? Try this technique before having a difficult conversation
~ 6 reasons why it's so hard to see a GP
~ Technology can bring more tourists back to Indonesia – but first we need a map to guide us
~ What does the Bible say about homosexuality? For starters, Jesus wasn't a homophobe
~ Denmark, Sweden Offer Protection to All Women, Girls from Afghanistan
~ Alan Tudge quits parliament, prompting byelection test for Peter Dutton
~ Eritrea: Crackdown on Draft Evaders’ Families
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter