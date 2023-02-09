Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Florida Judges Block Youth Abortion Access

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2023 Rebecca Hendin for Human Rights Watch (Miami) – Judges in the US state of Florida often deny people under age 18 their right to access abortion care, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The state’s harmful law forcing anyone under 18 to obtain parental consent for an abortion pushes young people without a supportive parent or guardian to seek a judicial waiver through a burdensome, potentially traumatizing, and highly arbitrary court process called “judicial bypass.” February 9, 2023 Access Denied How Florida Judges Obstruct Young People’s…


© Human Rights Watch -
