Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global supply chains are devouring what's left of Earth's unspoilt forests

By Siyi Kan, Research Fellow in Emission and Trade Analysis, UCL
Bin Chen, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Environmental Engineering, Fudan University
Share this article
While farming continues to drive deforestation around the world, 60% of the destruction of Earth’s large, intact forests is caused by other forces. In particular, our research shows that more than one-third of this destruction can be blamed on the production of commodities for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seven ways to protect your health when cooking with gas
~ Want to avoid heated arguments? Try this technique before having a difficult conversation
~ 6 reasons why it's so hard to see a GP
~ Technology can bring more tourists back to Indonesia – but first we need a map to guide us
~ What does the Bible say about homosexuality? For starters, Jesus wasn't a homophobe
~ Denmark, Sweden Offer Protection to All Women, Girls from Afghanistan
~ Alan Tudge quits parliament, prompting byelection test for Peter Dutton
~ Eritrea: Crackdown on Draft Evaders’ Families
~ Azerbaijan: Blockade of Lachin corridor putting thousands of lives in peril must be immediately lifted
~ Putin is now implicated in the downing of flight MH17 – so why is the investigation shutting down?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter