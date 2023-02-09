Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seven ways to protect your health when cooking with gas

By Prashant Kumar, Professor & Chair in Air Quality and Health; Founding Director, Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE), Co-Director, Institute for Sustainability, University of Surrey, University of Surrey
Share this article
Cooking can pollute the air inside your house to such an extent that breathing in your kitchen may be as safe as breathing by a busy roadside. A poor supply of oxygen can prevent gas or solid fuels burning properly, which produces harmful pollutants such as fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides which can irritate lungs, increase the risk of asthma, lung cancer and heart disease such as stroke.

The extent of pollution depends on the types of fuel used. In the developed world, the most common fuel is gas and electricity. In developing countries, people depend on more polluting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global supply chains are devouring what's left of Earth's unspoilt forests
~ Want to avoid heated arguments? Try this technique before having a difficult conversation
~ 6 reasons why it's so hard to see a GP
~ Technology can bring more tourists back to Indonesia – but first we need a map to guide us
~ What does the Bible say about homosexuality? For starters, Jesus wasn't a homophobe
~ Denmark, Sweden Offer Protection to All Women, Girls from Afghanistan
~ Alan Tudge quits parliament, prompting byelection test for Peter Dutton
~ Eritrea: Crackdown on Draft Evaders’ Families
~ Azerbaijan: Blockade of Lachin corridor putting thousands of lives in peril must be immediately lifted
~ Putin is now implicated in the downing of flight MH17 – so why is the investigation shutting down?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter