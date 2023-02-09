Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to avoid heated arguments? Try this technique before having a difficult conversation

By Paul Hanel, Research assistant professor, University of Essex
Alessandra Tanesini, Professor of Philosophy , Cardiff University
Gregory R. Maio, Professor of Psychology, University of Bath
Listening to people talk about views that clash with your own can be galling. Families all over the world avoid controversial topics. In the UK, for example, mention Brexit and watch everyone in the room tense up.

But if you only speak to people who think the same way you do, you live in an echo chamber. Being around people who think differently from you can increase your self-awareness…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
