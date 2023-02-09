Tolerance.ca
What does the Bible say about homosexuality? For starters, Jesus wasn't a homophobe

By Gerald West, Senior Professor of Biblical Studies, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Pope Francis was recently asked about his views on homosexuality. He reportedly replied:

This (laws around the world criminalising LGBT people) is not right. Persons with homosexual tendencies are children of God. God loves them. God accompanies them … condemning a person like this is a sin. Criminalising people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice.

Read complete article

