Human Rights Observatory

Denmark, Sweden Offer Protection to All Women, Girls from Afghanistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Afghan woman carries a child as she disembarks at Copenhagen Airport, Denmark, from an SAS aircraft transporting evacuees from Afghanistan on August 22, 2021.  © 2021 Mads Claus Rasmussen/AFP via Getty Images In a noteworthy decision, last week, Denmark’s Refugee Appeals Board announced in a statement that it will grant asylum to all women and girls from Afghanistan “solely based on their gender.” The appeals board cited “worsening conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan” as the basis for its decision. Likewise, Sweden had announced in December that all women…


© Human Rights Watch -
