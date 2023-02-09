Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putin is now implicated in the downing of flight MH17 – so why is the investigation shutting down?

By Amy Maguire, Associate Professor in Human Rights and International Law, University of Newcastle
Share this article
The key problem is access to information: Russia has refused to accept responsibility and prevented the investigators from gathering evidence from Russian nationals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alan Tudge quits parliament, prompting byelection test for Peter Dutton
~ Eritrea: Crackdown on Draft Evaders’ Families
~ Azerbaijan: Blockade of Lachin corridor putting thousands of lives in peril must be immediately lifted
~ Bard, Bing and Baidu: how big tech's AI race will transform search – and all of computing
~ Camp Cope leaves the Australian music industry forever changed by their fearless feminist activism
~ Tanya Plibersek killed off Clive Palmer's coal mine. It's an Australian first – but it may never happen again
~ To prevent child sexual abuse, we need to change our thinking — and stop exploitation before it happens
~ Can beetroot really improve athletic performance?
~ Spy balloon drama elevates public attention, pressure for the US to confront China
~ Adults judge children who tell blunt polite truths more harshly than they do liars
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter