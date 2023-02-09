Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Alan Tudge quits parliament, prompting byelection test for Peter Dutton

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Former Coalition minister Alan Tudge has announced he will quit parliament, creating a byelection in the Melbourne seat of Aston.

In a statement to the House of Representatives, Tudge said the decision, cemented after his father’s recent death, was necessary for his health and for his family, “amongst other reasons”.

His teenage daughters had “had to put up with things that no teenager should have to, including death threats. The most recent of which was last week. My son is a bit younger but equally I want to be a good father to him,” Tudge said. He broke down at one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
