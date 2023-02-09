Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Blockade of Lachin corridor putting thousands of lives in peril must be immediately lifted

By Amnesty International
The ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor is endangering the lives of thousands of people in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Amnesty International said today. The human rights organization called on Azerbaijan’s authorities and Russian peacekeepers to immediately unblock the route and bring an end to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.  The road, which connects Nagorno-Karabakh […] The post Azerbaijan: Blockade of Lachin corridor putting thousands of lives in peril must be immediately lifted  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
