To prevent child sexual abuse, we need to change our thinking — and stop exploitation before it happens
By Ainslie Heasman, Clinical Forensic Psychologist, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, and Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Ontario Tech University
There is a dire need to prevent child sexual abuse in Canada. It is critical to intervene early, and provide those at risk for offending with support through an anonymous helpline, as well as therapy.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 8, 2023