Spy balloon drama elevates public attention, pressure for the US to confront China
By Michael A. Allen, Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Carla Martinez Machain, Professor of Political Science, University at Buffalo
Michael E. Flynn, Associate Professor of Political Science, Kansas State University
Espionage routinely plays out between countries like the US and China. But a public spectacle like the Chinese spy balloon can change the game.
- Wednesday, February 8, 2023