Human Rights Observatory

Turkey-Syria earthquakes: shallow depth of main shocks is a key reason why they've been so devastating

By Bob Holdsworth, Professor of Structural Geology, Durham University
The earthquakes that struck in Turkey and Syria in the early hours of February 6 have led to terrible destruction on a scale not seen in Europe for many decades. At the time of writing, the death toll has risen beyond 11,000 people and will continue to rise over the coming days and weeks. Hundreds of thousands more have lost their…The Conversation


