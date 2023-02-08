Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As we fight to protect species on the brink of extinction, let's not forget the familiar ones

By James Schaefer, Professor of Biology, Trent University
Nothing commands attention like rarity. In the natural world, rarity is most starkly represented by the last members of a declining species. These scarce plants and animals are infinitively valuable; they represent the final hope for averting extinction.

Some of these lone individuals — Sudan, the last male northern white rhinoceros; Martha,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
