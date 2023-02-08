Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How could we detect atom-sized primordial black holes?

By Oscar del Barco Novillo, Profesor Ayudante Doctor. Departamento de Física Aplicada., Universidad de Zaragoza
Share this article
Black holes can have a mass equivalent to that of millions of suns. Other, smaller, black holes can combine the mass of Mount Everest into the size of an atom.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkey-Syria earthquakes: shallow depth of main shocks is a key reason why they've been so devastating
~ As we fight to protect species on the brink of extinction, let's not forget the familiar ones
~ Microplastics: are plastic alternatives any safer for our health?
~ The pollutants in our diet that could accelerate ageing
~ Netflix: is mainstream content squeezing out the daring plots viewers originally fell for?
~ The pandemic played into ageist stereotypes, but intergenerational contact and co-operation can overcome them
~ Biden calls for assault weapon ban – but does focus on military-style guns and mass shootings undermine his message?
~ Learning to read for pleasure is a serious matter – NZ schools should embrace a new curriculum
~ New bird brain study shows evolving a big brain depends on having 'good' parents
~ What if Opal and Myki became one? It'd help more of us than you'd think
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter