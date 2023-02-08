Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Biden calls for assault weapon ban – but does focus on military-style guns and mass shootings undermine his message?

By Melissa K. Merry, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Louisville
Aaron Smith-Walter, Assistant Professor of Political Science, UMass Lowell
Among those attending the State of Union address on Feb. 7, 2022, was Brandon Tsay. Invited by President Joe Biden, the 26-year-old has been hailed as a hero for disarming a gunman who killed 11 people in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

Biden mentioned Tsay by name as he launched into a segment…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
