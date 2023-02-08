Learning to read for pleasure is a serious matter – NZ schools should embrace a new curriculum
By John Milne, Senior Lecturer in Education, Auckland University of Technology
Celeste Harrington, Lecturer in Education, Auckland University of Technology
Jayne Jackson, Lecturer in Education, Auckland University of Technology
Ruth Boyask, Lead Researcher, Children's Reading for Pleasure Study, Auckland University of Technology
A refreshed New Zealand curriculum could require teachers to emphasise the joy of reading, not just the technical skills required. Research supports this long-overdue shift in practice.
