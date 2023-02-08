Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Review bombing is about power, politics and revenge - but it's not about art

By Claire Whitley, PhD Candidate, Flinders University
Fans have always enthusiastically expressed their opinions on their favourite franchises, but ‘review bombing’ reveals the hostility bubbling under the surface.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
