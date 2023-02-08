Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Banning straws might be good for the planet – but bad for people with disability or swallowing problems. What is 'eco-ableism'?

By Kate Anderson, Associate Head of School, Teaching and Learning (Health, Disability & Inclusion), Deakin University
Darryl Sellwood, Research Associate, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University
Share this article
The war on straws is an example of ‘eco-ableism’ – when environmental measures create an extra burden on people with disability.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkey-Syria earthquakes: shallow depth of main shocks is a key reason why they've been so devastating
~ As we fight to protect species on the brink of extinction, let's not forget the familiar ones
~ How could we detect atom-sized primordial black holes?
~ Microplastics: are plastic alternatives any safer for our health?
~ The pollutants in our diet that could accelerate ageing
~ Netflix: is mainstream content squeezing out the daring plots viewers originally fell for?
~ The pandemic played into ageist stereotypes, but intergenerational contact and co-operation can overcome them
~ Biden calls for assault weapon ban – but does focus on military-style guns and mass shootings undermine his message?
~ Learning to read for pleasure is a serious matter – NZ schools should embrace a new curriculum
~ New bird brain study shows evolving a big brain depends on having 'good' parents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter