Human Rights Observatory

Algeria Shuts Down Its Flagship Rights Group

By Human Rights Watch
Shortly after I started my first human rights job in 1986, Amnesty International issued an alert about a group of Algerians sentenced to up to three years in prison for creating the country’s first independent human rights league. Click to expand Image Ali Yahia Abdennour, long-time president of the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights, receiving an award from Human Rights Watch in New York in 1992. © 1992 Human Rights Watch But things changed after popular protests rocked Algeria in 1988, forcing the one-party state to undertake reforms that included legalizing, in 1989,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
