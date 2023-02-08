Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter's new data fees leave scientists scrambling for funding – or cutting research

By Jon-Patrick Allem, Assistant Professor of Research in Population and Public Health Sciences, University of Southern California
Share this article
Twitter has long allowed anyone to access its data about who tweeted what and when. This has been a boon to research, from public health to criminology. The new fees put that research at risk.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China's spy balloon: inflatable eyes in the sky have been used in war for centuries
~ 60 years since Sylvia Plath’s death: why modern poets can’t help but write ‘after Sylvia’
~ Why energy companies are making so much profit despite UK windfall taxes
~ BCG: how a century-old vaccine is being used against everything from cancer to autoimmune diseases
~ Turkey-Syria earthquakes: shallow depth of epicentres is a key reason why they've been so devastating
~ Dominic Raab claims are more akin to 'abusive supervision' than bullying
~ 20th Annual Human Rights Watch Canada Film Festival
~ Already Complicit in Libya Migrant Abuse, EU Doubles Down on Support
~ Rishi Sunak's reorganisation: history shows creating government departments in response to short-term problems is rarely a good idea
~ Artemis is a new body suit for period pain – here's why it's named after a Greek goddess
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter